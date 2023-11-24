In the wake of the recent Silkyara tunnel accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has swiftly taken action to conduct a comprehensive safety audit of tunnels under construction in Himachal Pradesh. This audit extends to the strategically vital Chandigarh-Manali four-lane project, encompassing a total of 29 tunnels nationwide, with 12 of them located in Himachal Pradesh alone, spanning a cumulative length of 79 kilometers.

To ensure a meticulous examination, experts from both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will collaboratively inspect all the selected tunnels. The audit is expected to be completed within seven days, culminating in a detailed report. Regional officers of NHAI are also slated to actively participate in the inspection process, documenting their findings and notes on the construction sites.

The safety audit will not only focus on the structural integrity of the tunnels but will also encompass a detailed timeline of crucial construction milestones. A case in point is the Pandoh Bypass Takoli project, where eight out of the ten tunnels have been successfully completed. Currently, five of these tunnels are operational, while excavation activities are ongoing in the remaining two.

Significantly, the two under construction tunnels are being interconnected every 300 to 500 meters, allowing for swift and safe evacuation in case of emergencies. Cross passage tunnels have been strategically incorporated, providing an alternative exit route in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Moreover, the construction sites are equipped with exhaust systems, comprehensive safety apparatus, and dedicated ambulance services to ensure the well-being of the workforce and address any potential emergencies during the tunneling process.