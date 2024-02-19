Shimla – In a groundbreaking revelation during the recent session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, the state showcased an impressive financial achievement, with a staggering Rs. 90,77,99,232 collected through Milk Cess. This innovative initiative, spearheaded by the government, not only showcased the state’s commitment to creative revenue generation but also shed light on the substantial impact it has had on the state’s coffers.

District-wise, Kangra led the charge by contributing a noteworthy Rs. 16,52,65,533, closely followed by Shimla district, which collected Rs. 13,79,27,822. Baddi and Solan revenue districts reported collections of Rs. 7,28,12,043 and Rs. 6,09,88,570, respectively. Mandi district played a significant role by contributing Rs. 9,31,33,941, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti jointly added Rs. 7,28,15,491 to the overall collection.

The catalyst for this financial feat emerged from a bold move in the March 2023 budget session when the Himachal Pradesh government proposed a Rs. 10 milk cess on liquor bottles sold in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his Budget speech for the financial year 2023-’24, emphasized that the funds generated from this unique initiative would be directed towards alleviating the income of dairy farmers, fostering higher milk production.

Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, responding to queries raised by Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania and BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, delved into the specifics of this initiative. He revealed that the milk cess of Rs. 10 per bottle imposed on liquor resulted in an impressive collection of Rs. 90.77 crore. Minister Chauhan further projected that the collection is anticipated to reach Rs. 100 crore by the end of the current financial year.