Shimla: An eminent agricultural economist, Professor Vijay Paul Sharma has been reappointed a Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

Prof. Sharma is a Professor in IIM, Ahmedabad, and hails from Bangana Tehsil of Una district of Himachal Pradesh. He is an alumnus of Agriculture University Palampur and is a leading agribusiness management expert and policymaker with more than three decades of rich and diverse national and international experience.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the appointment of Prof. Sharma on 3 January 2022. Prior to it, Prof Sharma was Chairman, CACP for five years from June 2016 to May 2021.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Government for reposing trust and confidence in me and my abilities and giving me a responsibility to serve the CACP for a second term. Serving the CACP is an immense privilege and a great honour,” said Prof Sharma.

He said he had a very enriching and satisfying experience of serving the CACP in his first tenure from 2016-21.

“I will try to work even harder to meet expectations and aspirations of all stakeholders, and ‘Annandatas’ in particular. I will do my best to fulfil the responsibility given to me,” Prof Sharma said.

CACP recommends Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) of 23 agricultural commodities. The role of the CACP Chairman will be very crucial in the committee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other farm issues, including the promotion of natural farming announced by the Prime Minister.

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Executive Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) has hailed the reappointment of Prof Sharma. He said

“It is indeed a proud moment for all of us from Himachal Pradesh. It is a meaningful elevation for the second time and will help the agri-business sector grow with his vast knowledge, experience and understanding of ground situation and policy matters.”

Prof. Sharma is not only the first person from the State of Himachal Pradesh to occupy the position of Chairman, CACP, but is also the first person to be reappointed as Chairman, CACP during the last 45 years in the country, Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel further added.