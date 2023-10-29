In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a strict dress code for its employees in state secretariats and government offices. Under the new guidelines, government employees are prohibited from wearing jeans, T-shirts, or any other non-formal attire during office hours, and non-compliance may result in disciplinary action.

The decision was officially announced by Principal Secretary General Administration, Bharat Khera, who issued a circular outlining the dress code regulations. The circular reaffirmed the importance of adhering to a formal dress code within government premises.

This move follows a long-standing directive from the State High Court issued in 2017. The Personnel Department subsequently prepared and distributed guidelines to all government departments, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining a professional appearance while on duty. These guidelines outlined that government officers and employees should don appropriate, formal, clean, well-maintained, and correctly coloured attire when entering government offices.

Additionally, employees are expected to wear formal and appropriate attire when attending the High Court or any other judicial proceedings. Unfortunately, the administration has observed that these instructions have not been diligently followed.

Moreover, the dress code extends to Class IV employees, who are now required to wear uniforms while performing their duties.

As these measures are put into practice, it is expected that government employees will adhere to the newly enforced dress code, ensuring that the work environment remains professional and in compliance with the directives of the State High Court. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in disciplinary actions, and employees are encouraged to be mindful of these new guidelines to avoid any inconveniences.