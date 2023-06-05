In a significant stride towards inclusivity and social welfare, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has made a landmark decision to eliminate income restrictions for social security pensions. The state government’s latest reforms aim to uplift marginalized individuals, particularly disabled persons, single women, widows, and destitute women across the state. These transformative measures are set to benefit approximately 9,000 families and mark a progressive shift towards a more equitable society.

Enhanced Social Security

In a bid to strengthen financial support, the State Government has introduced an enhanced monthly pension of Rs. 1500 for all eligible women. This increase in pension payments not only ensures a more stable livelihood but also empowers women to lead independent lives. Furthermore, the government has set ambitious targets to extend the social security scheme’s coverage to an additional 40,000 eligible individuals this year, expanding the safety net for those in need.

Empowering Women Through Housing

Recognizing the significance of safe and secure housing, the government has launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana.’ Under this scheme, eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh to construct their own houses. By prioritizing the housing needs of single women and widows, the government aims to provide them with a foundation for stability and independence. In the current fiscal year, approximately 7,000 single women and widows are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Fulfilling Election Promises

The government’s actions align with the Congress party’s ‘Pratigya Patra,’ wherein they pledged to grant a monthly pension of Rs. 1500 to women above the age of 18. With a budget allocation of Rs. 416 crore, this commitment is expected to positively impact the lives of 2.31 lakh women in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, the government has extended this pension benefit to women above the age of 18 residing in the picturesque Spiti Valley, ensuring equal opportunities and social security for women across all regions.

Supporting Underprivileged Communities

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasizes the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of every section of society, especially the underprivileged. As part of this commitment, the state government has taken measures to alleviate the financial burden on economically disadvantaged families. A notable step in this direction is the significant reduction in the price of mustard oil provided through the Public Distribution System. With a reduction of approximately Rs. 37 per litre, consumers can now access this essential commodity for Rs. 110 per litre in fair-price shops across the state. Such initiatives aim to ensure basic necessities are affordable and accessible to those in need.