New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expected a normal southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country.

The MeT Dept., on Tuesday said that monsoon rain as a whole will be most likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 4%. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the four homogeneous rainfall is most likely to be Normal over Northwest India (92-108%) and South Peninsula (93-107%). Seasonal rainfall is most likely to be below normal over Northeast India (<95%) and above normal over Central India (>106%).

The latest global model forecasts indicate the prevailing neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and possibility of development of negative IOD conditions over the Indian Ocean during the monsoon season.