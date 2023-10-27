Mumbai – In a spectacle of cricketing brilliance, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Team left an indelible mark with a scintillating performance that showcased their supremacy, both with the bat and the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Himachal’s innings began with a bang, courtesy of the explosive duo of Prashant Chopra and Ekant Sen, who opened the batting with flair and aggression. Their partnership saw the scoreboard ticking rapidly, accumulating 35 runs within a mere 3 overs. Prashant Chopra’s composed 66 runs off 47 balls provided the perfect foundation for Himachal’s formidable total. After Ekant Sen’s departure, Ankush Bains joined forces with Chopra, continuing to pile on the runs and take the team to a commendable 85 runs in just 8 overs.

Sumeet Verma fell early, contributing only 4 runs to the total, but it was Prashant Chopra and Nikhil Gangta who truly stole the show. The duo conjured an impressive 84-run partnership in just 44 balls. Chopra’s exquisite innings came to an end when he succumbed to a Tamang delivery, handing a straightforward catch to PL Chetri. Despite this setback, Gangta and Akash Vasisht relentlessly punished Sikkim’s bowlers, propelling Himachal to a commanding total of 234 runs within their allotted 20 overs. Nikhil Gangta’s magnificent 73 off 30 balls, highlighted by 4 boundaries and 6 towering sixes, was the crown jewel of Himachal’s innings, with Akash Vasisht contributing a quickfire 32 off just 11 balls.

After setting an imposing target, Himachal’s bowlers were determined to maintain the pressure on Sikkim’s batting lineup. Their performance was nothing short of stellar as they systematically dismantled Sikkim, sending half of their side back to the pavilion with just 28 runs on the board. Sikkim struggled to find their footing throughout their innings, ultimately managing to post a paltry 94 runs.

The standout performer with the ball for Himachal was Vinay Guletiya, who proved to be a thorn in Sikkim’s side. Guletiya claimed 3 crucial wickets in his 4 overs, conceding just 16 runs. His consistent line and length, combined with cunning variations, left Sikkim’s batsmen in disarray.

With this commanding victory, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Team has further solidified their position in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team now boasts five wins from seven matches, placing them comfortably in the second position in Group B.