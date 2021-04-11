Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 11 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM report, three each Covid deaths were reported from Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts and two deaths were reported from the Una district.

So far 1,122 Covid deaths have been reported in the state.

The state has recorded 619 new Covid positive cases on Tuesday. Kangra district tested 148, Solan 104, Shimla 74, Una 70, Hamirpur 44, Kullu 38, Sirmour 32, Bilaspur 22, Chamba 15, Lahaul-Spiti 9 and Kinnaur district recorded 4 cases.

407 Covid patients have recuperated in the state. The active caseload has jumped to 6,269 and total virus cases have risen to 71,394 in the state.