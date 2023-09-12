Shimla – In a bid to alleviate the plight of flood-affected families residing in relief camps, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a significant initiative during the ‘Monday Meeting’. The meeting served as a platform to assess the progress of various state government development schemes and programs, with a strong directive to expedite their implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhu disclosed that the state government would take proactive steps to provide rented accommodation for those currently housed in relief camps. Under this initiative, the state government will cover the rental expenses for two and three-room sets to ensure suitable living conditions for affected families. He emphasized that instructions to facilitate this process had been issued to all Deputy Commissioners across the state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu announced an allocation of Rs. 10 crore for the maintenance and repair of roads severely damaged by heavy rains in MC Shimla. He underscored the urgency of restoring these vital transportation routes and retaining walls in Shimla, prioritizing their completion.

In a forward-looking move, the Chief Minister also revealed plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related courses in all engineering colleges across the state, starting from the next academic session. This initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to promoting education and technology advancements within Himachal Pradesh.