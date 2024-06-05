Kullu — The weather has taken a dramatic turn in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain soaking Kullu on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature and much-needed relief from the recent heat. Meanwhile, the state capital Shimla experienced a mix of light clouds and sunshine today, providing a pleasant respite.

According to the Meteorological Department, several areas in the state are expected to receive rain today. A yellow alert has been issued, warning of potential thunderstorms over the next three days. The rainy spell is anticipated to persist across various regions of Himachal Pradesh until June 8, after which the weather is expected to clear up statewide starting June 9.

In stark contrast, Una is experiencing intense sunshine. On Tuesday, a heat wave swept through Una, Mandi, and Bhuntar, pushing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in Una, Neri, and Dhaulkuan. The soaring temperatures have left residents grappling with extreme heat conditions.