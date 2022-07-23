Kullu: Six persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old tourist from Haryana near Kheerganga, district Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Sherawat (17), resident of Bhainsru Kalan village in Rohtak district, Haryana while the accused have been identified as Navdeep (22), resident of Airwan village in Salooni Tehsil, Chamba, Dinesh Tamang (42), resident of Barshaini village in Bhunter Tehsil, Kullu, Sangat Ram (37), Sandeep Kumar Mukhiya (44), a Nepal native, Suraj Bahadur (22) and Manoj Kumar, all residents of Nakhtan village in Bhuntar Tehsil, Kullu.

According to police, on July 14, Rohit had come to Manikaran with his four friends. On July 16 when they were on their way to Kheerganga trek, they had a scuffle with some local residents who were drinking alcohol in a shed. After this, the tourists tried to fled the spot and the local residents started to pelt stone on them.

During the chase, a stone hit Rohit and he fell into Parvati river. Other tourists escaped and filed a complaint in Manikaran police station after which police took action and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said a case under section 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.