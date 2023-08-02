Shimla – In a significant move to support farmers, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that the procurement of Dhaan (paddy) crop for this year will be exclusively carried out through the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. This decision aims to ensure that farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs. 2203 per quintal for their produce.

Principal Secretary of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, R.D. Nazeem, made the announcement, stating that it would be the first time the government procures paddy directly in the state. The procurement process is scheduled to take place from 3rd October to 26th December 2023, and will be facilitated through nine designated Grain Markets across the state.

The Grain Markets where paddy will be procured are as follows:

Grain Market Fatehpur, Kangra District

Grain Market Riyali, Kangra District

Grain Market Milwan, Kangra District

Grain Market Dhaula Kuan, Sirmour District

Grain Market Paonta Sahib, Sirmour District

Market Yard Nalagarh, Solan District

Market Yard Malpur, Solan District

Market Yard Baddi, Solan District

Market Yard Takrala, Una District

To ensure a smooth and transparent process, farmers will need to register for the sale of their paddy crop by providing necessary details on the designated portal, which will be accessible from 20th September 2023. Once the sale is registered, the farmers can expect the sale amount to be credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours.

Last year, paddy procurement was a joint initiative between the Food Corporation of India and the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. However, this year, as per the directive of the Chief Minister, the entire procurement process will be facilitated solely through the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. This strategic decision aims to ensure that farmers across the state benefit from the MSP for their paddy crops.