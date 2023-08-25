Baddi – In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman has been swept away along with her car in a remote ravine in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi region. The tranquil beauty of Sensiwala Khad was shattered as a sudden and forceful surge of water turned a routine crossing into a perilous ordeal, leaving the local authorities scrambling to locate the missing woman and offer a glimmer of hope to her distraught loved ones.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman was attempting to cross the ravine in her car when the water levels dramatically increased, submerging the vehicle and putting her in grave danger. Local authorities have confirmed that the car has been located, but there is no sign of the woman.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, a specialized police team was dispatched to the scene. Equipped with advanced search and rescue equipment, the team initiated a search operation to locate the missing woman. The rugged terrain and unpredictable water currents have made the operation challenging.

Authorities advise caution to those navigating natural waterways, urging everyone to respect the power of nature and exercise vigilance.