Una – A government school in Una district was thrust into the spotlight today as a shocking incident unfolded, leaving the teaching community and local authorities in a state of disbelief. In a disturbing display of violence, a class 12 student allegedly assaulted the school principal after being asked to cut his hair.

The incident occurred at a government school adjacent to Una district headquarters, where tensions escalated dramatically during a routine interaction between the principal and the student. The principal, concerned about maintaining discipline and uniformity in the school, had asked the student to get a haircut before attending classes.

In a sudden outburst of rage, the student vehemently refused to comply with the principal’s request. Witnesses report that the situation rapidly deteriorated as the student slapped the principal with force, leaving the school staff in shock and disbelief.

However, the aggression did not end there. Infuriated by the principal’s suggestion, the student proceeded to take the violence to a horrifying level by strangling the school principal inside his office. The desperate cries for help alerted the teaching staff, who immediately rushed to the principal’s aid.

Quickly responding to the chaos, other teachers managed to intervene and rescue the principal from the student’s grip. They provided immediate medical assistance and comforted the traumatized principal while apprehending the gravity of the situation.

In a surprising turn of events, the student fled the school premises immediately after the assault. However, the ordeal did not end there, as the student returned later, accompanied by his father.

The presence of the student’s father was initially seen as an opportunity to resolve the matter peacefully. However, to the astonishment of onlookers, the situation escalated even further. The student’s father launched a verbal tirade against the principal and teachers, holding them responsible for the incident and demanding an explanation.

As teachers attempted to mediate and find a resolution, the situation took an unexpected turn when the student’s father allegedly physically attacked three staff members. The teachers were taken aback by the sudden violence, and the school descended into pandemonium.

Local authorities were immediately informed of the escalating situation, prompting a swift response from the police. Officers, dressed in civilian attire, arrived promptly at the school to conduct a thorough investigation and restore order.

The police swiftly arrested the student’s father under section 107/51 of CrPC, taking him into custody.

In response to the alarming incident, Deputy Director of Education, Devendra Chandel, visited the school premises to assess the situation personally. Expressing concern over the welfare of both students and teachers, Chandel ordered a departmental inquiry to delve deeper into the matter.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the teaching community in Una district, igniting discussions about the importance of maintaining discipline within educational institutions while emphasizing the need for effective communication and conflict-resolution mechanisms.