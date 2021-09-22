Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has started the process for the recruitment of constables.

The Director-General of Police has issued a recruitment notice for the recruitment of 1,334 constables. It includes 932 male constables, 311 female constables and 91 constable drivers. The recruitment notice has been uploaded on the official website www.hppolice.gov.in of HP Police.

The Police Department spokesperson said that eligible candidates could download the recruitment notice from the website of the department.