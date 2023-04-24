After years of waiting, the construction of the Fourlane National Highway between Kaithlighat and Dhalli has finally started, much to the relief of the residents and commuters in the region. The project aims to convert the Kalka-Shimla National Highway between Kanthlighat and Shakral into a four-lane highway, with a target completion date of two and a half years.

The Shimla region has been grappling with traffic congestion and narrow roads, leading to long hours of commute and significant delays. The addition of a four-lane highway is expected to improve connectivity and ease the traffic situation in the region. However, despite the project’s initiation, several national highways are still pending a decision to be converted into four lanes.

One such project is the four-laning of Shimla-Mataur Road, which has been delayed due to the lack of forest clearance. The project, once completed, will link Shimla to Chandigarh Road and provide a seamless connectivity experience to the residents and tourists. Moreover, the construction of two four-lane highways between Mandi-Pathankot and one between Shakral to Dhalli is also pending approval.

The delays in the construction of highways have been attributed to the slow process of acquiring forest clearance. To expedite the clearance process, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has deployed additional officers from the Forest Department to accelerate the cases. As a result, the work of converting the national highway into four lanes has picked up the pace, and forest clearance has been obtained for the Kalka-Shimla NH between Kanthlighat and Shakral.

In addition to the conversion of the national highway into four lanes, the construction of a 207-meter-long tunnel at Kandaghat on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has been underway. The length of the tunnel has been extended from 460 meters to 667 meters, and 75 per cent of the construction has been completed. The tunnel will significantly ease the traffic situation in the area and provide a hassle-free commuting experience.

The construction of the Fourlane National Highway between Kaithlighat and Dhalli is a welcome relief for the residents and commuters in the region. However, the delays in the conversion of other national highways into four lanes need to be addressed to improve connectivity and ease the traffic situation in the Shimla region.