In a significant move to promote the ancient Ayurveda system and provide world-class health facilities, the state government plans to establish 500 herbal gardens and 250 AYUSH Wellness Centers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the AYUSH medicinal system, aiming to offer holistic healthcare options to the people of the state.

The incorporation of AYUSH therapies in disease prevention, treatment of subclinical conditions, and chronic ailments can revolutionize the healthcare system, adding a new dimension to medical science. The potential of alternative medicines, including Ayurveda, remains largely untapped, especially in areas such as rejuvenation, anti-ageing, and cosmetology. AYUSH has the capability to address mental health concerns in a more comprehensive manner compared to modern healthcare practices.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the government’s dedication to promoting this ancient system of medicine. In the current financial year, the state plans to establish 250 “AYUSH Wellness Centers” to provide treatment for various ailments through different packages. Additionally, in collaboration with the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Education, and Forest departments, 500 new herbal gardens will be developed across the state. These gardens will not only produce high-quality herbal medicines but also serve as tourist attractions.

Under the “National AYUSH Mission,” the government aims to encourage farmers to create clusters of medicinal plants, offering them an opportunity to supplement their income through medicinal plant cultivation. Given Himachal Pradesh’s favourable climate for a variety of medicinal plants, this initiative is expected to strengthen the rural economy of the state.

While modern healthcare facilities are highly professional, they are often inaccessible and costly, especially for rural communities. Ayurveda, on the other hand, provides healthcare within the physical and financial reach of rural India. Many Ayurvedic medicinal plants and spices are widely used as home remedies for common ailments. Individuals suffering from chronic intractable diseases often turn to Ayurveda for relief.