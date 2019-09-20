Shimla: Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar informed that Pain and Palliative Care unit has been established at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla under Radiotherapy and Oncology Department.

The Minister said that 70 percent of the advance cancer patients suffer from pain and the pain management of these patients was a challenge. He said that this unit would treat the pain and other issues of advance cancer patients through latest technology.

Pain and Palliative Care unit, which was available only in AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh would now be available in the Cancer Unit of IGMC, Shimla. He also expressed happiness towards the latest development taken place at IGMC’s Cancer Unit.

He also informed that an Assistant Professor has also been appointed in Pain and Palliative Care Unit of Radio Therapy Department, IGMC.