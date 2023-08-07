In a significant move to preserve the stability of the mountains, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to change its criteria for road construction. The decision comes in the wake of concerns over the cracking hills in the Parwanoo-Solan four-lane project, the first such initiative taken by NHAI in the region. The new approach aims to minimize the environmental impact caused by road development while ensuring safer travel for commuters.

Under the revised criteria, mountains will no longer be cut at 90-degree angles to create four-lane roads. Instead, a technical team will visit the sites to analyse the feasibility and scope for road construction in mountainous regions. This team will collaborate with geologists and other experts to assess the potential impact of any construction activity on the mountains.

One of the primary goals of this change is to safeguard the mountains from further damage and prevent the occurrence of cracks and landslides. The previous practice of cutting hills at steep angles had led to disastrous consequences, particularly on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan, where landslides and road instability became a recurrent issue.

The completion of the four-laning project on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has shed light on the importance of preserving the natural terrain while expanding road infrastructure. The need for innovative solutions has become apparent, and the NHAI is now actively exploring alternative approaches.

As part of this initiative, the upcoming projects will focus on constructing tunnels rather than extensive cutting of mountains. By adopting this technique, NHAI hopes to strike a balance between road expansion and environmental conservation.

Abdul Basit, the Regional Officer of NHAI, highlighted that the expert committee will inspect various sites in Himachal between August 12 and 15 to identify the appropriate measures for each location. Given the diverse nature of the hills in the state, the new criteria will be tailored to suit the unique characteristics of each region.

The NHAI’s commitment to learning from its experiences in the first phase of the Parwanoo-Solan project demonstrates their dedication to finding solutions and improving their practices. The application of new technologies to address the challenges of creaking mountains will be a significant step forward in ensuring sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

The decision to consult with experts and geologists reflects NHAI’s dedication to adopting a holistic and environmentally-conscious approach to road construction. By embracing innovation and taking into account the unique landscape of each region, the NHAI is setting a positive precedent for future infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh.