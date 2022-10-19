Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces massive rebellion in Nalagarh as 125 BJP office bearers and workers resigned from the party after it fielded Lakhwinder Rana from the Constituency instead of KL Thakur.

In a joint statement, the office bearers and party workers stated that they want former MLA KL Thakur as the candidate of BJP because he has worked very and with full dedication for the development of Nalagarh as well as for the people of the constituency.

They have alleged that in 1998, Rana burnt BJP’s flags and banners after he was denied the ticket by the party.

They further said that the party workers’ morale is down as a result of this decision of the party.

“Rana had filed fake cases against BJP workers and he has also beaten and threatened various BJP workers over the years” alleged the office bearers and party workers.

They said that the party betrayed the workers because they have been working against Rana for the last 25 years at the booth level, yet the party has fielded him who chose Congress for his political ambitions.

They further said that all the election surveys that have been conducted in Nalagarh have proved that KL Thakur enjoys the massive support of the people, still, the party decided to give preference to a parachute leader which has irked them.

Meanwhile, KL Thakur has decided to contest the election from Nalagarh as an independent candidate. He will be filing his nomination on October 21.