Himachal Pradesh is on high alert as an orange warning has been issued, indicating the imminent arrival of heavy rainfall in ten districts of the state. The Meteorological Center in Shimla has raised concerns about the potential dangers associated with the upcoming heavy rains. The orange alert, in effect from July 15 to 17, covers Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for certain areas on July 18.

As dark clouds loom over the state, heavy rainfall has already made its presence felt, with relentless showers drenching the landscape. The picturesque hills, usually adorned with lush greenery, now bear witness to the power of nature as streams turn into gushing rivers and waterfalls cascade down mountainsides.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Urgent warnings have been issued, urging people to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing near rivers, streams, and low-lying areas that are susceptible to flooding. The concerned departments have released comprehensive guidelines emphasizing the importance of following safety protocols during such weather conditions.

This orange alert comes in the wake of a recent incident in Kullu district’s Lagvalley, where a cloudburst triggered the overflow of Sarvari Khad. The unleashed fury of nature washed away two houses and five cowsheds near Chorak Bridge, serving as a grim reminder of the potential dangers that heavy rainfall can unleash upon unsuspecting communities.

The rainfall measurements from Friday night bear testimony to the intensity of the weather system. Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, recorded a staggering 131.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Baldwara Mandi with 81.2 mm, Palampur with 50.6 mm, Jogindernagar with 46.0 mm, Nahan with 45.2 mm, Sarhali Khad in Bilaspur with 43.4 mm, Slapad with 39.7 mm, and AMS Kangra with 27.4 mm. These figures underscore the significance of the orange alert and the need for preparedness in the face of the approaching deluge.

Local authorities, in collaboration with disaster management teams, are working tirelessly to monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any emergencies. Evacuation plans are being put into action, ensuring the safe relocation of residents from vulnerable areas to designated shelters. Efforts are also underway to reinforce river embankments and strengthen infrastructure to withstand the onslaught of heavy rains.