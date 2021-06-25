New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress for trampling over the country’s democratic ethos and said the dark days of Emergency imposed in 1975 can never be forgotten.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy.

In a series of tweets on the anniversary of Emergency, the Prime Minister said.

“The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.

Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency”

Union home minister Amit Shah called the emergency a period of “brutal tortures” and “ruthless rule of 21 months” to “quell the voices against one family.”

एक परिवार के विरोध में उठने वाले स्वरों को कुचलने के लिए थोपा गया आपातकाल आजाद भारत के इतिहास का एक काला अध्याय है।



21 महीनों तक निर्दयी शासन की क्रूर यातनाएं सहते हुए देश के संविधान व लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए निरंतर संघर्ष करने वाले सभी देशवासियों के त्याग व बलिदान को नमन।

Emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.