In a significant move towards the progress and welfare of tribal areas, the Himachal Pradesh government has allocated a substantial provision of Rs. 857 crore under the Tribal Area Development Program (TADP) for the financial year 2023-24. The announcement was made by Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi during a review meeting of the Tribal Development Department.

Negi highlighted the government’s priority and commitment to the development of tribal areas, considering it a true indicator of the state’s progress. The allocation of Rs. 857 crore signifies a dedicated effort to uplift and empower the tribal communities in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, an outlay of Rs. 335 crore has been proposed under various Central schemes for the Tribal Area Development Programme.

Despite facing geographical challenges, the people of tribal areas have demonstrated resilience and have been actively contributing to the state’s development through their hard work and perseverance, stated the Minister. Recognizing their significant contributions, the government aims to create an environment that fosters growth and provides ample opportunities for tribal communities to thrive.

In light of the allocation, Negi emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of development and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the holistic progress of the tribal areas.