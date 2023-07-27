In a move to enhance convenience for pensioners and embrace technological advancement, the Directorate Treasuries Accounts & Lotteries in Himachal Pradesh has unveiled a pioneering measure – the introduction of Face Recognition Technology for obtaining Life Certificates. The initiative was announced by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, who emphasized the State Government’s commitment to streamlining the process for pensioners.

With the implementation of the ‘Jeevan Pramaan Face Application,’ pensioners can now submit their life certificates without the need for time-consuming travels and long waits. Chief Secretary Saxena lauded this step as a significant advancement towards ensuring the utmost safety and comfort for the elderly beneficiaries of the pension scheme.

To access this user-friendly facility, pensioners must install two applications, namely the “Jeevan Pramaan Face App” and “AadhaarFaceRd App,” from the Google Play Store onto their Android devices. To initiate the process, they are required to enter their Aadhaar number and any mobile number of their choice for verification, not necessarily linked to Aadhaar.

Upon submitting the necessary details, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to the provided mobile number, which needs to be entered into the app for further validation. Subsequently, the pensioner is prompted to furnish additional information, such as full name, pensioner type, and details of the sanctioning and disbursing authorities.

Once these steps are completed, pensioners can proceed to the most crucial aspect of the process – the biometric verification of their faces. By scanning their faces and blinking their eyes, the pensioner’s image is captured and linked to a unique certificate ID. Simultaneously, an SMS notification containing the certificate details is sent to the pensioner’s mobile number.

An automatic transmission of the life certificate to the state’s e-pension software is carried out, ensuring seamless integration and secure record-keeping. This efficient digital process will help pensioners eliminate any unnecessary paperwork or physical documentation.

The new Face Recognition Technology marks a significant leap forward in ensuring transparency, accuracy, and accessibility for pensioners in Himachal Pradesh. It not only simplifies the life certificate submission process but also guarantees that pensioners can complete this vital requirement from the comfort of their homes.