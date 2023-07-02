Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing a state of glee as tomato prices skyrocket this season. Unseasonal rains have resulted in a bumper crop, leading to a surge in demand for Himachali tomatoes in other states. The higher demand has correspondingly caused prices to reach new heights, bringing joy to farmers.

In the Solan vegetable market, tomato prices have reached remarkable levels. On Saturday, the maximum rate per quintal hit Rs 9,600, with an average rate of Rs 7,500 per quintal. This translates to prices ranging from Rs 1,875 to Rs 2,400 per crate for the farmers. The ripple effect of increasing wholesale prices is also being felt in the retail market, where tomatoes are being sold for Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kilogram.

Unlike other tomato-growing regions such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bangalore, Punjab, and Haryana, which suffered losses due to unseasonal rains, Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district is experiencing a boom. Known as the tomato hub, Solan cultivates tomatoes on approximately 5,120 hectares of land, capable of yielding two lakh metric tonnes annually.

Farmer at Solan Market expressed his delight at the improved prices. He mentioned that tomato crate prices reached Rs 1,875 to Rs 2,400 on Saturday, bringing happiness to the farming community. The expectation is that tomato prices will continue to climb in the coming days.

The surge in tomato prices has brought a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of farmers. Within the past two weeks, crates that were previously sold for Rs 200 to Rs 300 are now commanding prices of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Traders from Punjab and Rajasthan have flocked to Himachal Pradesh to purchase this high-quality crop. Just a week ago, farmers were struggling to cover expenses, let alone make a profit. However, the sudden boom has breathed new life into their agricultural endeavours.

The Gohar area alone has witnessed tomato business worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. Farmers across more than 500 hectares of land in Gram Panchayats such as Gohar, Kotla-Khanula, Bassi, Kharsi, Naun, Chachyot, Basa, Delag Tikri, Sayanj, Chhaprahan, Mauviseri, Balhadi, Chachyot, and Musrani have achieved success in tomato cultivation. As the season winds down in other regions, farmers in this area are commanding higher prices for their tomato crops. Optimistic about favourable weather conditions, leading farmers expect to achieve even higher prices this season. Many farmers have already surpassed the Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 mark in just two days.

The tomato boom in Himachal Pradesh has brought immense joy and relief to farmers who have faced numerous challenges in the past. The surge in prices has rejuvenated their enthusiasm for farming and reignited hope for a prosperous future. As the demand for Himachali tomatoes continues to grow, farmers can anticipate reaping the rewards of their hard work and dedication.