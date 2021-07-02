Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to visit Himachal Pradesh on July 4.

Nadda will be staying in the state for two days.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said that Nadda will depart from Delhi on Sunday in a chopper and will reach Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur. From there, he will be going to his native village Vijaypur in Jhandutta Tehsil, district Bilaspur.

Nadda is scheduled to visit Manali on July 5. He will be inspecting Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. After that, Nadda will leave to Kullu where he will be attending a party meeting. Thereafter, he will go to Shastri Nagar, Kullu where he will be spending the night.

Nadda will return to Delhi from Kullu on July 6.