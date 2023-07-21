Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri Announces Decision to Support Farmers and Orchardists

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the farming and apple growers, the Himachal Pradesh state government has decided to waive the Special Road Tax for trucks registered in other states entering the region for the transportation of apples and potatoes. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri made the announcement today, underlining the government’s dedication to uplifting the agricultural sector.

The exemption, which will be in effect from July 20 until October 31, specifically targets trucks not covered under the National Permit. This initiative is expected to provide much-needed relief to farmers and apple growers during the peak season, ensuring smooth transportation and minimizing the financial burden on producers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of the Transport department, expressed the government’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, especially during the current challenging times marked by widespread destruction caused by incessant rains.

“The decision highlights the government’s commitment to uplift the farmers and orchardists. The exemption will ensure that there are adequate transportation facilities available during the busy season. The eventual benefits of the exemption will result in low transportation costs and increased income for the producers,” stated Mukesh Agnihotri.

The agricultural sector in Himachal Pradesh heavily relies on the transportation of fruits, especially apples and potatoes, to various markets across the country. With this tax exemption, out-of-state trucks will find it more viable to engage in the transportation of these perishable goods, directly impacting the livelihoods of farmers and orchardists in a positive manner.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the farming community due to extreme weather conditions, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the government’s continued support in mitigating their hardships.