Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the newly completed Rs. 47.36 crore Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel in Shimla today, spanning 154.22 meters. The inauguration signals a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to address traffic congestion on the capital’s circular road.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the swift progress made by the present government in completing the tunnel, highlighting that the previous BJP government had seen sluggish development. He announced the state government’s commitment to timely project completion, aiming to maximize benefits for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

The newly constructed tunnel is a vital upgrade from the outdated Dhalli Tunnel, dating back to 1852, which had become a bottleneck due to its single-lane passage and surpassed design life. The project’s completion within a year underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure and easing transportation challenges.

Chief Minister Sukhu spoke about the positive impact on the tourism industry, a key economic driver for Himachal Pradesh. With improved connectivity to popular destinations such as Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda, and Chail, the tunnel is poised to boost tourism and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

“The State government is committed to modernizing its infrastructure, promoting tourism, and addressing the needs of both residents and visitors,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. He emphasized the strategic importance of the tunnel in reducing congestion on Shimla’s circular road and its potential to generate local employment opportunities, fostering increased social interaction in the region.

As part of the development plan, Chief Minister Sukhu also announced the renovation of the old tunnel, ensuring that it continues to contribute to the region’s connectivity. The completion of the Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel is a testament to the state government’s proactive approach to infrastructure development and its dedication to enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of Himachal Pradesh.