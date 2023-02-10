Shimla: In a bid to check corruption by government officers, the Himachal Pradesh Government has barred all officers from purchasing properties in their name or in family members’ names within their jurisdiction.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has issued orders that restrict officers from buying property at the place of their posting within two years of being transferred out.

The government has also issued orders to the revenue department not to register such land deeds. And also cautioned to deal with any violation strictly.

The conduct rules were in place since 1964 for all services including IAS and state administrative officers. However, the rules were relaxed in 1996 and 2012.