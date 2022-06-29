Prabodh Saxena directs ensuring effective implementation of order

Shimla: Himachal government taking tough decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic in the state from 1st July.

Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, on Wednesday, hold a meeting of the Special Task Force constituted for taking measures to eliminate Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) items and directed departments and Deputy Commissioners to ensure effective implementation of the ban imposed on Single-Use Plastics items.

From 1st July 2022, manufacturing, transport, storage, distribution, sale and use of Single-Use Plastic items such as plastic stick earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, ice cream sticks, candy sticks, plastic flags, polystyrene (thermocol) used in decoration, cutlery, plates, cups, knives, trays, glasses, forks, straws, etc. would be prohibited in the state.

ACS Saxena directed the Urban and Rural Development Departments to draft proposals for eliminating Single-Use Plastics, identify dumping sites for garbage in their respective areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. He directed the Himcoste to identify dumping sites and waste-related places near water sources through satellites in different districts of the state. He said that proper management of plastic waste generated in urban and rural areas should be ensured.

A special task force was constituted at the state level under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner at the district level to take various measures to tackle the pollution caused by Single-Use Plastic products.

Director Environment, Science and Technology Lalit Jain, Director Urban Development Manmohan Sharma, Director Rural Development Rugved Thakur, Director Information and Public Relations Department Harbans Singh Brascon, Member Secretary of State Pollution Control Board Apoorv Devgan and other senior officers were present at the meeting at Shimla while Deputy Commissioners of various districts attended the meeting virtually.