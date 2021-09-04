Shimla: The H.P. State Pollution Control Board has organized a workshop “Samanvay-2021” for the stakeholder departments regarding ‘Implementation of Environmental Laws in Himachal Pradesh’ here on Saturday.

Prabodh Saxena, Chairman, H.P. State Pollution Control Board, in his inaugural address, emphasised the need for effective enforcement of environmental regulations, failing which, it will render the laws ineffective in deterring violations.

He asserted that coordinated & consultative efforts, besides, sharing good practices at every level would provide an opportunity in improving the compliance level of environmental Acts and Rules in the State.

He emphasised the need for behaviour change for environmental conservation and called upon the regulators to be vigilant, strict and transparent in their actions. Keeping in view the educational, economic and awareness level of the people of the State, Himachal Pradesh has the potential to become a model State in the country in the field of conservation of the environment and effective impletion of environmental laws, Saxena further added.

Congratulating the Board for organising “Samanvay-2021” and hoped for chalking out a ‘Road Map’ for effective Implementation of Environmental Laws in the State.

Apoorv Devgan, Member Secretary of the State Board outlined the objectives of the workshop and pointed out that environmental regulations cast explicit duties of Industries, Urban Local Bodies, Health Care Institutions, District Administration, Government and Regulator. Therefore, coordinated efforts are must for achieving the desired improvement in the quality of environment and effective implementation of environmental laws. He also asserted that there will be no laxity in enforcement of environmental laws and violations, if any, shall be dealt strictly.