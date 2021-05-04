Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 3824 new Covid-19 positive cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM has reported 877 new positive cases in Kangra district and 802 cases in Mandi district. Kangra cases has mounted to 20,447 and 15879 in Mandi district.

Solan 411, Hamirpur 340, Shimla 323, Sirmour 270, Una 258, Chamba 158, Kullu 78, Kinnaur 54 and Lahaul-Spiti 26 new virus cases.

1,992 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and now state has 23,572 active caseloads.

48 Covid deaths have been reported in the state of which 15 alone reported in Kangra district.

11 deaths have reported in Solan, Sirmour 6, Shimla and Hamirpur 4 each, Una 3, two each in Chamba and Kullu, while Mandi district has reported 1 Covid death.

1,647 Covid patients have succumbed in the state so far.

Total 1,10,945 people have infected with Covid of which 85,671 have recovered in the state.