In a significant development aimed at promoting the welfare of apple growers and bolstering a thriving apple season, the Himachal Pradesh Government has announced the implementation of weight-based sale for apples. During a meeting with apple growers, traders, commission agents, and other stakeholders involved in the apple trade, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi issued a warning that failure to comply with the weight-based sale of apples would result in the immediate cancellation of traders’ licenses.

Recognizing the reputation of Himachal Pradesh’s apples, both domestically and internationally, Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized their exceptional taste and the high demand for their by-products in the market. With the best interests of apple growers in mind, the state government has taken a pivotal decision to shift towards selling apples based on their weight.

This step aims to safeguard the rights of growers, traders, commission agents, and all other stakeholders associated with the apple industry. By implementing weight-based sale, the government seeks to introduce transparency and fairness into the apple trade, ensuring that growers receive a fair market value for their produce based on its weight.

During the meeting, various suggestions were put forth, and the state government appreciates the valuable input provided by the stakeholders. While the government acknowledges these suggestions, it reaffirms its commitment to the decision of selling apples by weight, emphasizing that the choice remains steadfast.

The decision to implement a weight-based sale of apples received a positive response from the apple growers.