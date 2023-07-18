In a bid to revolutionize urban governance and improve citizen services, the state government has unveiled the ambitious ‘One State-One Portal’ digital system. The groundbreaking initiative aims to bring together all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) services under a unified online platform, ensuring easy access to essential services and minimizing the need for physical visits to government offices. Spearheading this transformative endeavour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the significance of digitalization in providing prompt services while combating corruption within the system.

Under the ‘One State-One Portal’ initiative, Chief Minister Sukhu directed the implementation of a comprehensive online system that will enable citizens to avail themselves of various services seamlessly. This digital platform will encompass essential services such as property tax payments, bill payments, issuance of notices, and granting of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and permissions. By digitizing these processes, the government aims to streamline service delivery, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and create a transparent and efficient governance framework.

Chief Minister Sukhu stressed that the transition to online services will not only enhance convenience for citizens but also play a pivotal role in curbing corruption within the system. With the entire process moving online, citizens can expect faster turnaround times, reduced paperwork, and greater transparency in service delivery. Moreover, the digitization of property tax calculation and collection across all ULBs will ensure a fair and efficient taxation system.

To further streamline operations, the government plans to develop a fully automated online building permission system. Collaborating with the Department of Digital Technology and Governance, the government aims to create an efficient and transparent approval process for construction projects. This system will enable real-time scrutiny of building drawings using auto-scrutiny features, ensuring accuracy and expediting the approval process. By embracing technology-driven solutions, the government intends to promote responsible urban development and simplify the procedures involved in obtaining building permissions.

The ‘One State-One Portal’ initiative also emphasizes the importance of citizen-centric services. The digital platform will facilitate the uploading of applications and documents, enabling the issuance of permissions and notices through the portal itself. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for citizens to raise objections only once, discouraging the practice of repetitive objections. This approach will not only save time but also contribute to an efficient and hassle-free experience for citizens.

In addition to streamlining ULB services, Chief Minister Sukhu also addressed the pressing issue of water supply scarcity in the areas falling under the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Immediate action was directed to restore water supply schemes affected by floods, along with in-situ treatment of turbidity. To address the problem of silting, Chief Minister Sukhu proposed the construction of a dam on the Giri River, with the design to be prepared by the Power Corporation. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of repairing the water tank in Seog, which would alleviate the water supply problem in Shimla town.

The ‘One State-One Portal’ initiative, coupled with measures to address water supply challenges, underscores the government’s commitment to modernize public services and enhance governance efficiency. By leveraging digital technology and streamlining processes, the state government aims to create a citizen-friendly environment that ensures transparency, accountability, and seamless service delivery. The implementation of this comprehensive digital system marks a significant stride toward achieving an empowered and digitally enabled society, where citizens can access essential services conveniently, and governance is driven by efficiency and effectiveness.