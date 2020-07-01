Shongtong-Karchham Project to generate 1579 Million Units per annum

Reckong Peo: Shongtong Karchham Hydroelectric project (450 MW) being constructed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd on river Satluj in Kinnaur achieved a major milestone. The breakthrough was achieved connecting two faces of Head Race Tunnel of the project in a length of 2.70KM between Adit 2 and Adit 3.

Shongtong-Karchham Hydroelectric Project Head Race Tunnel connected.

There has been high geo-thermal temperature of the order of 45 to 57 degrees centigrade between these adits. Inspite of such high geologically difficult conditions encountered during the excavation the target was achieved by HPPCL. Out of total of 7.7 Km long Head Race Tunnel of the project, 6.1 Km of heading excavation has been completed.

The excavation of Power House and Transformer Cavern of the project has also been completed.

Shongtong-Karchham project is an ambitious run-of-the-river project of HPPCL and is being constructed on the river Satluj in District Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh with diversion barrage near village Powari. The project will generate 1579 Million Units per annum in 90% dependable year.

The Project is being constructed through EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) mode.

The funding arrangement of Rs 1600 crore for balance works of Shongtong Karchham HEP (450 MW) has been taken-up with World Bank through Dept. of Economic Affairs, Govt of India by the Govt. of Himachal Pradesh. This is an ambitious project of HPPCL which will generate energy at a very competitive rate of Rs. 6.3 crore per MW against the normal average cost of Rs. 10 crore per MW.

Project once commissioned would earn revenue of Rs 500 crore per annum to the state exchequer. This is by far the biggest project taken up by State government without the participation of any Central Public Sector undertaking.