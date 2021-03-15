Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 4 fatalities from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

As per NHM report, 2 Covid patients from Mandi district and 1 each from Sirmour and Una districts have died from the Covid related medical complications.

Now 997 Covid patients have died in Himachal Pradesh.

The state has also recorded 77 new positive coronavirus cases. Of which 22 cases were reported from Una district, 16 from Kangra, 14 from Solan. Bilaspur and Hamirpur have 5 each positive cases, Shimla 4, Sirmour, Mandi 3 each, Kullu 2 and Chamba has tested 1 positive case.

74 Covid patients have also recovered in last 24 hours and now active caseload in is 757 in 11 districts of the state. Lahaul-Spiti district has no positive virus case.