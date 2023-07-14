In view of the relentless rains and severe flooding witnessed in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has made the decision to postpone the counselling for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24, both for regular seats and self-financing seats.

The university has taken this step to prioritize the safety and convenience of aspiring students, considering the challenging weather conditions prevailing in the region. The rescheduled dates for the counselling sessions have been announced, with the aim of ensuring a smooth and successful admission process.

For candidates seeking admission to UG programmes, the university has scheduled the offline counselling sessions. The counselling for UG regular seats will now take place on July 24, while the counselling for UG self-financing seats will be held on July 25. These sessions will commence promptly at 10:00 AM and will be conducted at the Dr. L.S. Negi Auditorium, situated in the university’s main campus in Nauni.

To provide transparency and enable informed decision-making, the university will upload the cut-off percentage for the counselling sessions along with the status of vacant seats on July 15. This information will help candidates gauge their eligibility and make well-informed choices during the counselling process.

For those interested in pursuing PG programmes, the university has scheduled the 1st round of counselling on July 27, followed by the 2nd round on August 4. As for continuing students, the registration process will be open from July 27 to July 31. It is worth noting that the classes for all programmes will commence from August 1, allowing students to embark on their academic journey for the upcoming session.