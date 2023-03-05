Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has de-notified 286 primary and middle schools with zero enrolments of students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur confirmed the development and shifted the teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools to other schools.

Rohit Thakur also hinted to close more schools. He said that the parameters of at least 10 students for primary, 15 for middle, 20 for high, 25 for senior secondary schools and 65 for colleges have been set and the schools and colleges not matching the parameters would be closed, Rohit added.

The Himachal education department is facing a staff crunch as 12,000 posts of teachers are vacant. Asper a record, about 3,000 schools in the state are running with one teacher, while 455 schools are running (with teachers) on a deputation basis while.