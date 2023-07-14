In a gesture of solidarity, SJVN, a leading power company, has pledged a significant contribution of Rs. 2 Crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. The Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, made the announcement today, emphasizing the company’s commitment to assisting the state government in their relief efforts.

The devastating rainfall and resulting floods that ravaged various parts of Himachal Pradesh this week have left a trail of destruction. Heavy rains and cloud bursts triggered floods, landslides, and infrastructure collapses, severely affecting the lives of the people in the region. Access to basic amenities has been severely disrupted, intensifying the need for immediate assistance.

Sharma highlighted that SJVN’s financial support will provide much-needed aid to the affected individuals and families. He expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to standing with the state’s residents during this challenging period. Sharma urged others to join in by generously donating to help those in need overcome the calamity.

Expressing deep sorrow for the loss of life and property caused by landslides and flash floods, Sharma emphasized SJVN’s determination to play a leading role in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. The company’s employees also demonstrated their compassion by voluntarily donating a day’s salary, amounting to approximately Rs. 55 Lakh, to the CM Relief Fund earlier.