Shimla: Senior Congress leader G S Bali has lambasted the state government for alleged misuse of funds from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Sulaha as reported in the media.

The media had reported information received under RTI Act, wherein it revealed irregularities in the disbursement of over Rs One crore from the CM Relief Fund in the Sulaha assembly constituency of Kangra district.

The news report alleged that money meant only for the poor and needy, victims of natural calamities was given to undeserving persons in the form of assistance.

Bali said that it comes as a disappointment for many who have donated generously to the CM fund, that include the likes of an elderly woman who recently donated money earned from MNREGA as a daily wager.

School children from across the state including Una district even donated their savings by breaking their piggy banks, he added.

“Every citizen of the state donated according to their capacity. However, the state government disbursed the money to its cadre and contractors who support their party,” he charged, adding that such a case of corruption has not come to light anywhere in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He accused the state government of having crossed all the limits of sensitivity and morality.

“During Covid-19 crisis all records of corruption were broken in Himachal be it in the purchase of PPE kits, equipment purchase scam,” he alleged, adding that however no legal action has been taken against any person.

Ridiculing the claims of the state government of taking the state to the peak, he charged the state government of trying to loot the money donated by the public.

The act is highly condemnable and has broken the trust of the public, as the money was meant for the poor and the needy, said Bali.