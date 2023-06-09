In two distinct operations, the Kullu and Shimla police have successfully seized illicit substances, chitta and opium, from different locations. The Kullu police recovered 28 grams of heroin, commonly known as “chitta,” from the possession of Pawan Kumar of the Mandi. An FIR has been registered at the Kullu Police Station.

Kullu police recovered illegal substance

In a separate operation led by the Shimla police, a raid was conducted in Rohru based on confidential information related to opium trafficking. During the operation, the police discovered and seized 276.79 grams of opium and a significant amount of cash.

The Kullu police are actively investigating the case pertaining to the recovery of Chitta, while the Shimla police are leading the investigation into the opium seizure in Rohru.

These successful operations demonstrate the relentless efforts of the Kullu and Shimla police in combatting the drug trade.