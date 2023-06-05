Unlocking Prosperity: Himachal Pradesh Supports Farmers’ Livelihoods through Millet Cultivation; Preparing A Comprehensive Database for the

Himachal Pradesh, in response to the United Nations’ declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, is spearheading efforts to produce and promote millets as a means to provide nutritious food for its citizens and support farmers in cultivating healthy crops. With a focus on addressing the global challenge of achieving a balanced and nourishing diet, the state government is actively encouraging the cultivation of millets known for their exceptional nutritional value.

Under this initiative, the agriculture department of Himachal Pradesh has been actively providing training and access to modern agricultural practices to farmers. The aim is to help farmers maximize their crop yields while maintaining the nutritional quality of their produce. Traditional crops like Kodo millet, Cholayi, Sawa, and Kangri, which are rich in essential nutrients, have become an integral part of the local diet. Recognizing their potential, the state government has taken proactive measures to ensure farmers have the necessary resources and knowledge to cultivate these crops effectively.

To further support farmers, the state government has established a committee dedicated to knowledge-sharing and assistance. This committee plays a crucial role in educating farmers about the cultivation of nutrient-dense crops and the advancements in agrotechnology. The objective is to empower farmers, enabling them to make informed choices about the crops they grow.

With a target of covering approximately 4500 hectares of land under millet cultivation this year, the state government is providing 35,000 free mini kits to farmers to boost crop cultivation. Additionally, farmers will receive an 80 percent subsidy for millet seeds production. These efforts aim to promote sustainable agricultural practices and benefit small-scale farmers.

To ensure that farmers have access to proper market channels, the state government is offering guidance, training, and support for direct consumer connections. By facilitating fair prices for their crops, the government aims to create a conducive environment that encourages sustainable farming practices and recognizes the contributions of farmers.

As part of the initiative, the state government will also create a comprehensive database of millet identification, including local and scientific names, based on the suitability of millets to the state’s climate. This will be done with the support of experts and various agencies, facilitating informed decision-making in millet cultivation.

Himachal Pradesh’s proactive approach to promoting the cultivation of nutrient-rich millets aligns with the goals of the International Year of Millets. By empowering farmers and ensuring access to nutritious food for all, the state government is making significant strides towards a healthier and more sustainable future.