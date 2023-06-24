State Government Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Decongest Traffic, Improve Infrastructure and Enhance Visitor Experiences

In a transformative initiative aimed at addressing the perennial issue of traffic jams and enhancing the overall tourism experience, the State Government has announced an Rs. 100 crore investment for the revitalization of the Circular Road. This ambitious project seeks to alleviate the traffic congestion that has long plagued the city and provide visitors with a seamless and enjoyable journey.

Shimla, known for its picturesque landscapes and rich history, has been grappling with severe traffic problems, largely caused by wayward parking along the Circular Road. To tackle this issue head-on, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a comprehensive plan that includes allocating approximately Rs. 77 crore for land acquisition and structures on private land. An additional Rs. 20 crore has been designated for widening and developing the Circular Road, while Rs. 3.50 crore will be utilized for constructing a much-needed flyover from Metropole to High Court Junction.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Sukhu has directed the Public Works Department to expedite the project and ensure its timely completion. The aim is to create a more organized and efficient traffic flow throughout Shimla by addressing the rampant issue of wayward parking along the Circular Road, which has been a major contributor to traffic congestion.

The comprehensive makeover of Shimla’s Circular Road is not only focused on resolving traffic issues but also on enhancing the overall tourism experience. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the government’s clear vision to boost tourism and create an environment conducive to the growth of the industry.

In addition to the Rs. 100 crore investment, the State Government has allocated funds to create designated parking slots in Shimla, effectively addressing the ongoing parking challenges that exacerbate the traffic problem. This move will not only enhance traffic management but also improve the convenience for residents and tourists.

To ensure the success of the project, the Public Works Department will conduct a comprehensive survey to identify bottlenecks and prepare a Detailed Project Report.