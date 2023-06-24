Transportation Disruptions, Infrastructure Damage, and Ongoing Search Operation Amidst Orange Alert for Continued Heavy Rains

Rising Sutlej River Halts Construction of Shongtong Karchham Hydropower Project

In a tragic turn of events fuelled by torrential rains, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the loss of lives, including an elderly man named Sauju Ram (80), who was swept away along with his herd of 18 goats near BBMB Power House Salapad in Dahar sub-tehsil of Mandi. The sudden rise of water in the Sutlej River has led to this devastating incident, prompting authorities to launch a search operation in an effort to locate the missing individual.

The torrential rains that have engulfed the region have unleashed severe consequences on multiple fronts. Transportation networks have been severely disrupted, with the landslide on the Shimla-Kalka rail line halting all services between Kalka and Shimla. Efforts are underway to clear debris and fallen trees from the affected areas, including Shoghi railway station, Koti, Jabli, Sanwara, Dharampur, Kumarhatti, and Barog, to restore normal operations and reconnect communities.

The destructive impact extends beyond transportation disruptions. Infrastructure damage has been extensive, with vehicles buried under debris, rendering several routes and roads impassable. Residential areas in Shimla have been inundated with rainwater, intensifying the challenges faced by affected residents. The disruption of the drinking water supply from Giri to Shimla town has added to the distress. One-way traffic measures have been implemented along the Parwanoo to Dharampur stretch to ensure the safety of commuters navigating hazards such as falling stones and debris on the Parwanoo Shimla National Highway.

Amidst these challenges, the ongoing construction of the Shongtong Karchham Hydropower Project has been abruptly halted due to the rising water level of the Sutlej River. Ensuring the safety of workers and the integrity of the project, the construction activities, including the foundation work of the barrage, have been temporarily suspended. The resumption of construction will be contingent upon the receding water levels and the elimination of potential risks.

As Himachal Pradesh battles the aftermath of torrential rains, landslides, and floods, the authorities have issued an orange alert, signalling the continuation of heavy rains in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, heed official warnings, and prioritize their safety. Efforts are underway to clear the debris, restore transportation links, and locate missing individuals.