Increasing Tourist Rush and Wayward Parking Cause Gridlock on Shimla Roads

Darshika, a resident of Shimla, embarked on a journey this afternoon from the city to her hometown of Rampur to attend a family function. Little did she know that her trip would soon turn into a nightmarish ordeal, shining a spotlight on the dire traffic situation in Shimla. Setting off from Chhota Shimla towards ISBT Shimla, Darshika had no inkling that she would become ensnared in an unyielding traffic jam that would consume her time and test her patience.

What should have been a short 10-minute drive stretched into an hour-long standstill. The mere 8-kilometer distance to ISBT Shimla took over an hour to traverse. Frustrated by the congestion, Darshika boarded a bus to Rampur at 4 PM, hoping to escape the gridlock and resume her journey. However, her hopes were dashed as the bus made slow progress through Dhalli, barely inching forward even by 8 PM, significantly delaying her arrival.

Darshika’s experience is not unique. Thousands of commuters in Shimla face similar ordeals on a daily basis. With the city witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals, the roads have become overwhelmed by traffic snarls, tarnishing the otherwise picturesque hill station.

Throughout Shimla, long queues of vehicles can be observed, trapped in seemingly endless traffic jams. Circular Road, Cart Road, Kachi Ghhati, Victory Tunnel, the Lift, Khalini, Dhalli, Sanjauli, Vikasnagar, Chhota Shimla, Panthaghatti, and the road leading to the old bus stand are all prone to chronic congestion.

The traffic woes in Shimla can be attributed to two primary factors. Firstly, the city faces a significant influx of vehicles from neighbouring states, putting strain on its already stretched road network. Secondly, the issue of wayward parking exacerbates the problem. From Taradevi to Dhalli, vehicles are haphazardly parked on both sides of the road, creating bottlenecks and intensifying the traffic snarls.

Despite efforts made under the smart city project to address infrastructure challenges, widened roads have transformed into makeshift parking lots. Instead of taking decisive action to alleviate traffic congestion, the local administration has marked white lines designating parking spaces, compounding the issue. This lack of intervention has left daily commuters frustrated and hindered efforts to restore smooth traffic flow.

To mitigate the worsening traffic situation, the administration must prioritize managing illegal roadside parking and swiftly address other contributing factors such as debris on the roads and unnecessary construction work. Previous traffic management plans, including the innovative “One Minute Traffic Plan” implemented by the police, have failed to yield significant results. It is now imperative for the administration to devise a comprehensive strategy that effectively tackles these challenges.

If left unattended, the escalating traffic woes in Shimla risk overshadowing the city’s pristine natural beauty and tarnishing its reputation as a sought-after tourist destination. Urgent action is needed to restore order to the roads and preserve the charm and functionality of Shimla’s infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors alike.