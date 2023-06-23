In a poignant commemoration of the late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniversary, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Pro-Boxing Tournament organized by the HP International Boxing Organization. The tournament, held as a tribute to the remarkable contributions of the esteemed leader, aims to promote sports and encourage the youth to actively participate in sporting activities in Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Shukla paid homage to Virbhadra Singh, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the development and welfare of the state and its people. He acknowledged the former Chief Minister’s instrumental role in transforming Himachal Pradesh into a prosperous and modern state, leaving a lasting impact on its progress.

Applauding the efforts of the organizers, Governor Shukla expressed his appreciation for the tournament, recognizing its potential to provide a platform for budding boxing talents in the state. Such sporting events, he emphasized, play a vital role in nurturing and showcasing the skills of young boxers while instilling a sense of discipline and competitive spirit.

The inauguration ceremony also featured the first match of the tournament, showcasing boxers from Vietnam and Punjab. The crowd was treated to a thrilling competition, witnessing the skill and determination of the participating athletes. Following an intense bout, Lovepreet Singh from Punjab emerged as the winner.

The tournament boasted a diverse lineup of boxers from various countries, including Russia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and South Korea. Among the participants was Saksham Thakur, a gold medalist in the prestigious Khelo India Games, further elevating the level of competition and excitement.

Adding to the festive ambience, the Himachal Police Orchestra known as ‘Harmony of the Pines’ enthralled the audience with their captivating performance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Vikramaditya Singh, the Minister of Public Works, Youth Services, and Sports, extended a warm welcome to Governor Shukla and took the opportunity to emphasize the invaluable contributions of the late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Singh highlighted the vision and determination of Virbhadra Singh in building a modern Himachal Pradesh and underlined the state government’s commitment to promoting sports and providing opportunities for sports enthusiasts.