In a tragic incident that has raised concerns over safety in hilly regions, a worker of the Public Works Department (PWD) lost his life after being struck by a shooting stone. The deceased, identified as Dumanu Ram, was a resident of Mandi Sadar. The unfortunate incident occurred while Ram was engaged in the cleaning of a roadside drain in the Deod Nala area.

During his work near the Deod Nala, which runs alongside the Pandoh Dam in the Mandi district, a large stone suddenly dislodged and descended upon Ram, resulting in severe injuries. Thakurdas, a forest guard from the forest department, promptly contacted the 108-ambulance service and rushed Ram to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi. Tragically, the medical team pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Rajendra Kumar, the in-charge of the Pandoh police station, confirmed the incident and stated that Dumanu Ram succumbed to the injuries sustained on his head and legs.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by shooting stones, especially during the rainy season in hilly areas. The loosening of rocks and stones on slopes can be triggered by heavy rainfall, making them a significant threat to the safety of workers and residents in these regions.