Shimla: In view of the Covid-19 epidemic, the state government has identified 48 Covid dedicated hospitals to provide better health facilities to the Corona patients.

These include government and private sector hospitals. All hospitals are equipped with oxygenated beds, ICU beds, oxygen cylinders.

So far, more than one lakh patients have been benefited through these hospitals. The present recovery rate of Corona patients in the state is 73.4 percent.

In district Bilaspur, regional hospital Bilaspur, district Ayurvedic hospital Bilaspur, civil hospital Ghumarwin and boys’ hostel GDC Bilaspur have been identified as dedicated hospitals. medical college Chamba, civil hospital Dalhousie and DCHC Surgani in Chamba district, medical college Hamirpur and Ayurvedic hospital Hamirpur in Hamirpur District while civil hospital Nurpur, Tanda medical college, Ayurvedic hospital Paprola, zonal hospital Dharamshala including City Care multispeciality hospital Gagal, City hospital Mator, Fortis hospital, Sri Balaji hospital, Surya hospital, VMI Palampur are also offering their services in the treatment of Covid patients in district Kangra.

Ayurvedic hospital Reckong Peo in district Kinnaur, regional hospital Kullu in district Kullu, community health center Kaja, civil hospital Udaipur and regional hospital Keylong have been identified for Covid services in district Lahaul Spiti. Mandi district includes BBMB hospital Sundernagar, civil hospital Ratti, MCS Sundernagar, MCH regional hospital Mandi, medical college Ner Chowk Mandi whereas IGMC Shimla, DDU Shimla, civil hospital Rohru, MGMSC Rampur and regional Ayurvedic hospital Shimla in district Shimla.

Medical college Nahan, civil hospital Paonta Sahib and Sarahan, Akal Academy hospital, Jagdish Chand Juneja and Sri Sai hospital have been identified as Covid hospitals in district Sirmaur. At the same time, the district Solan includes Akash hospital Solan, ESIC hospital, Gagan hospital, makeshift hospital Nalagarh, Malhotra super speciality hospital Solan and MMMCH Kumarahatti. In addition, the district Una includes the civil hospitals Una and Palakwah.

As many as 5895 D-type oxygen cylinders and 1839 B-type oxygen cylinders while 3989 Remedesiver injections are available in the state. The number of Covid beds available in various districts is around 3291 including 264 ICU beds, 2324 Oxygenated beds and 703 common beds and presently 207 patients are admitted in ICU beds, 1900 on oxygenated beds and 189 on general beds.