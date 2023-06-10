In a groundbreaking move to streamline stamp paper sales and empower vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government has raised the limit on daily stamp paper sales from Rs 20,000 to an impressive Rs 2 lakh. This decision is set to significantly increase the income of stamp sellers while advancing the state’s transition towards a fully digital e-stamp system.

Since its introduction in 2011, the e-stamp system has played a crucial role in facilitating secure transactions. Building upon its success, the Himachal Pradesh government has now taken the monumental step of mandating the exclusive use of the e-stamp system throughout the state starting from the next fiscal year. This announcement was made during the Sukhu government’s budget session, and an official notification was issued last Friday.

To ensure a smooth transition, authorized stamp dealers in the state have been granted a one-year timeframe to shift from physical e-stamp papers to the e-stamp system. Consequently, the printing of physical stamp papers within Himachal Pradesh has been officially banned. The government has implemented a dual system, allowing for both physical and e-stamp papers to coexist from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. However, physical stamp papers will be entirely phased out from April 1, 2024.

Stamp vendors will be designated as authorized collection centers, further simplifying the process for consumers. To enhance convenience, individuals can generate e-stamps through the user-friendly portal of the Central Record Keeping Agency, administered by the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited. By fully embracing the e-stamping system, Himachal Pradesh stands to save an impressive sum of Rs 30 to 50 crore.