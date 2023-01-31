New Delhi: Taking action against illegal mining in the middle of the Yamuna riverbed on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a probe team of officials from both states under a Joint Secretary-rank officer of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Green Court order came in response to a petition filed by a Yamunanagar resident in 2021 against private company Star Mines, alleging illegal mining in Belgarh village of Yamunanagar.

The Haryana Government, in its report to the NGT on January 23, confirmed the illegal mining “in the middle of the Yamuna” along its border with UP.

The private company is accused of illegally mining on the Yamuna riverbed and even FIR was also lodged in Haryana in June 2021 upon which investigating officer had failed to take remedial action.

However, Uttar Pradesh has denied illegal mining by the private firm on its side.

Source: The Tribune